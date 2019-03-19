APSRTC to add 12 sleeper-cum-seater buses to its fleet

Home Cities Vijayawada

Representative image: The APSRTC buses. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will soon be introducing 12 sleeper-cum-seater air-conditioned buses to its fleet, RTC Chief Mechanical Engineer (CME) P Krishna Mohan said on Monday.

Disclosing details of the new services, Krishna Mohan said the move was taken after taking into consideration passengers’ requests who have been asking the RTC to launch such service for years. 

“As such, the management has now decided to roll out 12 Night Rider buses that are designed to allow passengers have a very comfortable journey.” One of the variants that the RTC purchased at `46.31 lakh each has 15 berths and 33 seats and the other bought at `45.69 lakh each has 20 berths and 22 seats. 

The CME informed the services would be launched on a pilot basis on routes covering Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Amalapuram. When asked about the fare difference between a sleeper and seating coaches, he said details would be disclosed shortly. 

“Basing on the passengers’ response, the Corporation will introduce more buses in a phased manner,” he added.

