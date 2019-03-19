Tamil Nadu man to serve life term for killing wife

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mahila Sessions Court here on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a man for murdering his wife. According to the judgement, convict P Srinvasulu (52), a resident of Tamil Nadu, had come to the city in 2007 with his wife Suchithra to visit Durga temple.

After darshan, Srinivasulu killed his wife by dipping her head into a water tub at the lodge they had taken accommodation at. “After interrogating 18 witnesses, judge G Prathiba Devi delivered the judgment and awarded Srinivasulu life imprisonment and a fine of ` 1,000,” court officials said.