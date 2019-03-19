Home Cities Vijayawada

Tamil Nadu man to serve life term for killing wife

Mahila Sessions Court here on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a man for murdering his wife.

Published: 19th March 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mahila Sessions Court here on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a man for murdering his wife. According to the judgement, convict P Srinvasulu (52), a resident of Tamil Nadu, had come to the city in 2007 with his wife Suchithra to visit Durga temple.

After darshan, Srinivasulu killed his wife by dipping her head into a water tub at the lodge they had taken accommodation at. “After interrogating 18 witnesses, judge G Prathiba Devi delivered the judgment and awarded Srinivasulu life imprisonment and a fine of ` 1,000,” court officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp