VMC chief inspects IGMC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Central Constituency Returning Officer and Municipal Commissioner M Rama Rao on Monday directed the officials concerned to take steps towards strengthening the security arrangements at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, where strong room is to be set up for storing EVMs during elections. Rao carried out a ground-level inspection to review the arrangements made by the officials ahead of elections.

He inspected the premises of IGMC Stadium and directed the officials concerned to come up with estimates for procuring tents and chairs and to ensure drinking water supply to the election officers. Later, Rama Rao inspected T Venkateswara Rao Municipal School and other corporate schools which are to be used as polling stations. 

