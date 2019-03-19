Home Cities Vijayawada

Will ensure ‘real’ development, create job opportunities: PVP

When asked to comment on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu describing him as a criminal, PVP said that the CBI had given him a clean chit. 

Published: 19th March 2019

YSRC Vijayawada parliamentary constituency candidate Potluri Vara Prasad addresses mediapersons along with other politicians at party State office in city on Monday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unveiling his agenda for ‘Vijayawada development’, industrialist-turned politician and YSRC candidate for Vijayawada parliamentary constituency, Potluri Vara Prasad, said he aims for an inclusive and comprehensive development of the city. 

Interacting with media persons for the first time after his candidature was announced, Varaprasad said that as a native of Vijayawada, he wants to put the city on the global map as one of the fastest-growing cities with a high potential in every sector.

Referring to the YSR regime in the State as the golden age, he said that he along with the MLAs representing the seven Assembly segments in the Vijayawada Parliament constituency will strive for the fulfilment of all needs of the city.

“There are several issues in Vijayawada which need to be addressed immediately. These issues were left unattended by those whom people trusted and voted for in the last elections,” he said.

"By creating more employment opportunities, development can be expedited, he added. By encouraging the development of fun city and other infrastructure which cater to the entertainment sector, employment opportunities will be created, he said. “My deeds will speak louder than my words,” he added. 

To the point that those who stay in the city and work for its growth have more contribution to its development than those who play the ‘absent landlord’ role, PVP said, “I was born and brought up in the city. PVP Siddhartha College of Engineering and Technology and the PVP Mall are examples of my contribution to the city’s growth,” he said.

On TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas describing him as an economic offender, he responded by quoting the former UK PM Winston Churchill, — “You will never reach your destination if you throw stones at every dog that barks.” 

When asked to comment on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu describing him as a criminal, PVP said that the CBI had given him a clean chit. 

