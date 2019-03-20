APSRTC to operate special buses during elections

Home Cities Vijayawada

With the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections round the corner, over 50 per cent of the seats on APSRTC buses between major destinations have been booked.

Representative image: The APSRTC buses. (EPS | P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections round the corner, over 50 per cent of the seats on AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses between major destinations have been booked. To avoid inconvenience to its passengers, the APSRTC management is planning to operate at least 500 special buses from Hyderabad to various major cities in the State on April 10.

When asked to comment on the increase in demand, APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) KVRK Prasad said that although summer vacations are about to start, the 'election effect' cannot be ruled out. Officials concerned have been directed to prepare a comprehensive plan mentioning the number of services required for their respective zones from Hyderabad, he said, adding that passengers usually reserve their tickets at least before 15 days before they plan to travel.

After we get to know each zone's requirements, a decision will be taken regarding the number of buses to be operated during the poll week, the EDO said. Out of the total special buses that are going to be operated, a lion's share will be given to the Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad- Amalapuram and Hyderabad-Rajamahendravaram routes. A detailed schedule of the special buses will be announced in a couple of days, Prasad added.

Meanwhile, people are also demanding that the railway authorities operate special trains during the first week of April. 

In response, the South Central Railway (SCR) officials said special trains have been announced between Hyderabad-Kakinada, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad-Machilipatnam routes. 

