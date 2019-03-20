Home Cities Vijayawada

Fulfil our demands to win votes, says IMA

Dr P Gangadhar Rao, National Vice-President, IMA, said that party that fulfils our demands as mentioned in the Health Manifesto, will be supported by members of IMA all over the country. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of Indian Medical Association (IMA) are demanding that political parties focus on public health, which was given very little importance by the government as a meagre 1.1 per cent of the GDP was allotted to them. 

IMA demands that the GDP share in healthcare be increased to 5 per cent. Universal health coverage to all irrespective of their socioeconomic group or geographical location, increase in the number of PHCs, increase in the number of government medical colleges, curb in shortage of MBBS doctors in rural areas, protection of small and medium nursing homes are some other demands made by the IMA.

