Netas campaigning in morning, evening to beat the heat

VIJAYAWADA: As the temperatures soar, politicians are forced to start their campaigns as early as 7 am. With the maximum temperature fluctuating between 36 degree Celsius and 38 degree Celsius in Vijayawada city, those contesting for MLA seats are starting early, taking a break in the afternoon, and resuming their campaigns from around 4 pm.

The city has three assembly constituencies and one parliamentary constituency. From these constituencies, a total of 20 candidates from five major political parties are going to campaign in the city. Other members of the contesting parties will also be accompanying these candidates when they campaign. While some candidates plan to begin campaigning after they are nominated, others have already begun going around the city and knocking on people's doors everyday from 7 am. Another reason the candidates begin their campaign early in the morning is that in urban areas, most of the working class members leave their houses before 9 am.

To ensure that they do not greet locked doors all through the day, they start early, take a break, and then continue till late in the evening. Speaking to TNIE, one of the contestant said, "The elections are hardly a fortnight away. We want to campaign and cover everyone in the constituency in a limited span of time. This is why we take only one break, which is in the afternoon. It acts as a lunch break and also helps us avoid the blazing sun."

One problem that these hours of campaigning are causing to the people is that they have to bear the noise pollution coming out of the mikes installed in the campaign vehicles.

Though the candidates visit each house only for a few minutes, the vehicles with sound systems bother the public all through the day.

"There is a rush on the roads, sound pollution, and a lot of trash piling up on roads in the form of pamphlets. All this is causing disturbance to the children who are preparing for their annual examinations," said U Padmavathi, a resident of the city.

