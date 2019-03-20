VMC chief unhappy over poor sanitation

Home Cities Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner M Rama Rao expressed his dissatisfaction over public health department officials for not shifting abandoned vehicles from the streets to other places, causing inconvenience to the residents.

The civic chief on Tuesday toured division numbers 42 and 47 to take stock of the steps being taken by the sanitation staff towards solid waste management.

Owner of a generator which was causing hinderance to the passersby on NRP Road, was fined `5,000 by the civic chief. The VMC chief told the sanitary inspector to ensure such incidents do not happen in the future. Later, he also inspected the Sir Vizzi Swimming Pool, Gandhi Nagar, and directed the officials concerned to ensure safe drinking water supply to the students appearing for summer coaching camp there.

