CII meet on State’s industrial development held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), AP, organised an interactive session with industrialists and members of various political parties on industrial development in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Those participating in the session shared their opinions on the state of industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh, and politicians gave assurances of improving it in future. The focus of the session was on small and micro enterprises, ‘Make in India’, promoting entrepreneurship and skills development in general.

On the occasion, V Satya Murthy, State General Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that there was a need to encourage micro and small enterprises for accelerating industrial growth in the State. Citing the development of Singapore as an example, he said that tax holidays would help attract industries to the State. L Dinakar, official spokesperson, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), said that his party had taken several measures for the promotion and industrial development of the State. Referring to the assurances given in the Reorganisation Act of Andhra Pradesh such as Industrial Corridors and Petrochemical Complex, he said they will contribute to the State’s industrial growth. A special package for the backward districts in the State is needed, he added.

P Vara Prasad, a representative of YSRCP, also shared his party’s take on the industrial development of the State. He assured the members taking part in the session of his party’s intention of developing infrastructure in such as way that all parts of the State benefit from it. YSRCP will create the necessary ecosystem for attracting global talent, he added.

Leaders from CPI, CPM, Congress and Janasena also shared their opinions in the meeting and interacted with the industrialists.