CS urges scr gm to expedite railway projects in state

The GM told Punetha about various newly sanctioned and ongoing railway projects in the State and the latter told him to expedite the works. 

VIJAYAWADA: General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR), Gajanan Mallya, made a courtesy call on Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha at the latter’s chambers in the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday. The GM told Punetha about various newly sanctioned and ongoing railway projects in the State and the latter told him to expedite the works. 

GM Mallya also met Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur at his office in Mangalagiri and discussed the security coordination issues in the State. 

Earlier, the GM inspected the routine overhaul depot, where he interacted with women employees and planted a sapling to symbolically contribute towards improving the environment. He also visited the Railway Hospital and inspected its various wards. He talked to the patients and doctors to know about the facilities provided to them by the hospital and whether they were up to the mark. 

Vijayawada Railway Divisional Manager R Dhananjayalu briefed the General Manager on the ongoing works related to the construction of a new Out Patient Block in the hospital premises. Mallya also inspected the Multi-Disciplinary Divisional Training Centre and Krishna Canal Junction, and inaugurated the Administrative and Training Block. The GM also discussed the performance of the Vijayawada division with Divisional Officers. 

