Explosive planted in front of house injures owner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An explosive planted by unknown persons in front of a woman’s house in Englishpalem, allegedly to target her, went off on Wednesday and the woman sustained minor injuries.

She was rushed to a nearby government hospital and given first aid. According to Machilipatnam police, the explosive went off around 7 am when the woman, Koneti Suguna, 24, opened the door of her house. Upon receiving information about the incident, a clues team reached the spot and checked its surroundings. They found that the item which exploded near the door comprised of simple explosive material used in Diwali crackers.

The police also found a ‘bomb’ planted on her bike, but there was no chord connected to it to facilitate its explosion and it looked like a prank. “The woman suspects that her ex-husband, K Chandra Shekar, pulled the prank on her. She got separated from him four years ago they have been living separately since then. He might have pulled the prank on her to scare her,” said the police. Later, police took three persons, including her ex-husband, in custody.