SCR breaks its previous freight loading record  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) has recorded the highest freight loading, of 117.16 million tonnes (MTs), in the current fiscal year on Monday, surpassing the target of 111 MTs set by the Railway Board.

According to a press release issued recently, Principal Chief Operations Manager N Madhusudhana Rao said that the SCR envisaged an action plan with a system in place to analyze the requirements of freight customers on a daily basis. “In the financial year 2014-2015, the zone had transported 116.80 MTs of goods,” he said.

The operating department of the zone, in coordination with other wings, formulated a multi-pronged strategy to enhance its efficiency and identify traffic trends throughout the year so as to cater to the freight demand. Achieving this feat was possible because of the heavy rise in demand for coal in the power houses for the region. The cement industry too, contributed to SCR’s performance.