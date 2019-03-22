Amaravati Kids Run-2019 on March 24

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to promote healthy lifestyle and energise the schoolchildren who recently wrote their examinations, Amaravati Runners organisation, in association with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, will conduct Amaravati Kids Run - 2019, on Sunday. Organisation President Raavi Ramesh, said the run will be held in 2K, 3K and 4K categories and children aged between 4 and 10 can participate in them with their parents.