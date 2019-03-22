Home Cities Vijayawada

At home healthcare facility comes as a boon for elderly patients at no extra cost

At home health services are being preferred by most people in Vijayawada nowadays.

Published: 22nd March 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At home health services are being preferred by most people in Vijayawada nowadays.
Many startups that offer healthcare services at doorstep are earning profits as people choose the convenient way out of sickness.Gowri Shankar, an elderly man whose wife is suffering from paralysis, gets her master health checkup done at home as she cannot go to the hospital or stand in the diagnostic centre queue. With such services just a call away, he feels relieved.

“Earlier, we had to go to the labs or hospitals if we wanted to avail these services. If we were unable to go, we had to request the lab technician to come home and pay extra for his services. But now we can avail these services at home at a reasonable expense,” says Gowri Shankar.

While a few diagnostic centres are offering at home lab services, a few startups are offering all kinds of health services at doorstep, right from supply of medicines, nursing services and doctor visits, to physiotherapy. One such startup, which is doing well in this business, is Call Health. The customer can choose the services he requires and avail them at a time that suits him.

Medlife, a popular online drug store, is also home delivering medicines and the services of doctors. Everyday, close to 150 orders are placed with these startups and other such agencies.The cost at which these services are provided to people at home, is similar to the one at which they avail them at regular hospitals or clinics. However, nursing and Physiotherapy are a little heavier on the pocket as they cost more than usual. Physiotherapy at home for seven days costs around `3,500. Nursing services begin from `500 per day.

Vijayadev, Founder of Amma Health Services, said, “This is a new initiative taken up by various startups in the city. A majority of the patients demand nursing, physiotherapy and diagnostic services. As most people in urban areas are working, they need someone at home to look after their parents and that is why the demand for nursing services is high.”

