‘Boring SCS’ remark lands PVP in soup, he terms it a conspiracy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC candidate from Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency P Vara Prasad has dismissed the allegations that he had called Special Category Status (SCS ) a boring subject. The industrialist-turned-politician termed it a conspiracy by his detractors.

Since Wednesday, a video clip of PVP’s purported comments on SCS is making rounds on social media, which was picked up news channels later.In the video clip, PVP said: “Special Status is something I am not going to comment upon. It is a boring subject frankly for everybody here as my colleagues here have spoken on it several times. Let me talk about start-up ecosystem.”

Addressing the media here on Thursday evening, Prasad said the video clip was a ‘doctored’ version of the speech made by him at the CII meeting held in Vijayawada on Wednesday.Citing a famous quote from Mahabharat ‘Ashwathama Hatha Kunjaraha”, (the last part of the sentence was spoken in a low voice), he said in the doctored version, the part with ‘boring’ was highlighted.

“During my five minutes I was given to speak at the meeting on the stance of the respective parties on economic policies, I have explained the party stance. During the speech, I have pointed out that as the seven other speakers have already spoken on the subject of Special Status, I would not bore the audience by continuing the same, but would instead focus on the topic given to me,” he clarified and maintained that the entire issue was taken out of context. “Even Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commented on the issue without knowing all the facts. Perhaps, those around him are not good at English. It would have been better if he had asked Galla Jayadev to explain it,” he said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during a teleconference with his party cadre on Wednesday, said that for the YSRC, special category status is a boring subject as said by one of the MP candidates of the party. “What would they do if they were made MPs?” he asked.IT Minister Nara Lokesh tweeted that the real stance of the YSRC on SCS has come out through party’s MP candidate, who called it a boring subject.

Taking exception to the demand of CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna to return the B-form for the ‘comments’ on SCS, Prasad asked the Left leader to also ask other leaders who have spoken against SCS to withdraw their B forms. He pointed out at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks on SCS, before his ‘U-turn’ on the issue.

The YSRC MP candidate maintained that he will not fall for the mind game trap of his opponents and will not get scared away or get distracted. “People of Vijayawada are watching and they will give a fitting reply,” PVP said.