Candidates hold rallies before filing nominations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 49 candidates filed nominations in Krishna district on Thursday. TDP candidate Devineni Avinash, who is contesting from Gudivada constituency filed two sets of nomination at Gudivada MRO office in the afternoon. Devineni Avinash took out a huge rally with party cadre and public before filing nomination. His opponent Kodali Nani from YSRC filed his nomination on Wednesday.

TDP Mylavaram candidate and Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao filed nomination on Thursday.

His opponent Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad from YSRC, filed two sets of nomination.YSRCP Vijayawada Central candidate and former Congress MLA Malladi Vishnu also filed his nomination.