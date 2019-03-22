I won’t promise the moon, I have a clear vision for Vijayawada’s development: Potluri Vara Prasad

S Guru Srikanth By

Potluri Vara Prasad, industrialist, venture capitalist and now a politician is all set to test the waters of ballot war on YSR Congress ticket. He says he came from a humble background, went to Australia then to the US with 150 US dollars, lived on 1 dollar every day for nine months. He started a company and sold it; launched a second one and sold that too before setting up a third one. He lived in Michigan for five years, two years in London, five years in New York and Germany; he visited 80 countries and engaged a wide variety of industries - IT services, technology, power sectors, health care, sports, media; did everything under the sun. With this experience behind him, he wants to give something back to the society.

Why politics?

I have often quoted Plato, one of the oldest philosophers - “If you don’t want to be in politics, be prepared to be ruled by the inferior” - that explains ‘why’. Furthermore, when the State bifurcation happened, we have seen what happened. None of our MPs were able to communicate effectively. It was embarrassing to see. What are parliamentarians for, if they don’t espouse the cause of common man and present our views effectively? That day I decided to join politics. But in 2014, it did not pan out.

You say you are here to serve public, in what way and how?

I would not say serve the public, but make a difference. Everybody talks about progress, development. But one has to deliver it in a tangible way. I have a clear vision and I am not going to promise the moon. I have three specific areas I will focus on - academic, infrastructure. Though we have premier educational institutions here, what about last mile connectivity? Vijayawada is not what it was in 1994.

Today it is the capital region. We can’t have people coming out of colleges at 16 and wondering what next. I propose a world-class career counselling centre to guide them on right path without wasting their time. I hope the government will take it up, If not I in a personal capacity. Second, social infrastructure. For a person in Mumbai and Delhi to come and work here, which is the best one-stop shop here - PVP Square, which I have done as a common man. Third, physical infrastructure. All the projects now are ongoing in nature. None of them completed. People should understand the importance of time.

Think of huge productivity losses if you build a bridge for five years. Timely construction of existing infrastructure and then how do you build infrastructure for the next 25 years. These all are doable tasks. I am not going to say I will create something new but will do something which is meaningful, achievable and which gives material results.

Any more specific plans for Vijayawada?

I want to bring in fun city concept. Entertainment industry. I have been with the entertainment industry, made 153 films a year, all shot and made in Hyderabad, events held in Hyderabad. I would request my friends, who are producers, to organise one event (film) here and one in Hyderabad, as 2/3rd of revenue comes from Andhra Pradesh. I want to make Vijayawada an event capital. Apart from providing entertainment, they will bring in a lot of revenue and employment opportunities.

You are a venture capitalist and a businessman. Will your political entry not create a conflict of interest?

I have been taking great care for the last 10 years. As you know there has been a very questionable reputation on my part in Jagati Publications, where I was a large investor. Owing to that, there has been an investigation by CBI and ED. On record people are alleging, I would encourage you to use your own faculties. I am only the shareholder in Jagati Publications, which received a clean chit. Furthermore, I am the only individual in Andhra Pradesh to approach the Supreme Court asking for an investigation into my own affairs. Others go for a stay on cases against them, but I did it in reverse. I asked for an investigation in a set time frame. I got a clean chit. That’s the day I made a decision. As long as I am here, as long as my next generations are here, we will not get into any business, that calls for extensive government interaction, that calls for government concessions. Last few years, I have been doing it. Today, I do not have a square inch of land given by any government, a rupee from any government in the country.

In 2014 you made an attempt to get into politics. What happened? What is the difference now?

The difference is destiny. People say that absentee landlords should not be encouraged in politics and you could be one?

I am not an absentee landlord. I am very much involved with Vijayawada and people here. For that matter, how many MPs have created 1,000 jobs here? As a common man, I did that. Who would have the audacity to create a retail destination here in 2010 as it does not have commercial benefit. But I did that. It is only passion for development. My entire childhood and education happened here. I know every lane and bylane in Vijayawada like the back of my hand.

You said our MPs cannot communicate properly? Do you think you could make a difference?

How many are global citizens like me? How many are self-made like me. I do not have to use my father or grandfather’s name. I do not have any conflict of interest.

What about Special Category Status. The issue does not figure prominently in election campaigns

There has been only one political establishment, which has been consistent with the demand. Records speak for themselves. It is all in the public domain.

How confident are you of Jagan Mohan Reddy becoming CM?

I don’t want to give a cliched statement. I will say only one thing, the entire country will be surprised.