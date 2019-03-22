Home Cities Vijayawada

Special trains to run between Secunderabad, Kakinada

Train number 07457, Secunderabad - Kakinada Town Special Train, will depart Secunderabad at 7.30 pm on March 22 and April 5 and arrive Kakinada Town at 7.50 am on the next day.

Published: 22nd March 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) will run four special trains between Secunderabad - Kakinada Town - Secunderabad (Via Kazipet, Rayanapadu, Bhimavaram Town) to clear extra rush of passengers. These special trains will halt at Rayanapadu. They have AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train number 07457, Secunderabad - Kakinada Town Special Train, will depart Secunderabad at 7.30 pm on March 22 and April 5 and arrive Kakinada Town at 7.50 am on the next day. In the return direction, train number 07458, Kakinada Town - Secunderabad Special Train will depart Kakinada Town at 6.10 pm on March 24 and April 7 and arrive Secunderabad at 5.55 pm on the next day. En route, these trains will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi and Samalkot stations in both the directions. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp