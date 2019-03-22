Special trains to run between Secunderabad, Kakinada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) will run four special trains between Secunderabad - Kakinada Town - Secunderabad (Via Kazipet, Rayanapadu, Bhimavaram Town) to clear extra rush of passengers. These special trains will halt at Rayanapadu. They have AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train number 07457, Secunderabad - Kakinada Town Special Train, will depart Secunderabad at 7.30 pm on March 22 and April 5 and arrive Kakinada Town at 7.50 am on the next day. In the return direction, train number 07458, Kakinada Town - Secunderabad Special Train will depart Kakinada Town at 6.10 pm on March 24 and April 7 and arrive Secunderabad at 5.55 pm on the next day. En route, these trains will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi and Samalkot stations in both the directions.