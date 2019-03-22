Home Cities Vijayawada

Viveka’s daughter knocks on CEO’s doors seeking fair probe into killing

The CEO said that a report would be sent to the Central Election Commission on Sunitha’s complaint.

Published: 22nd March 2019 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Sunitha, daughter of former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, called on Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi at the latter’s office at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday and lodged a complaint seeking an impartial probe into the murder of her father.

In her complaint, she mentioned that the developments aftermath the murder of her father give an impression that efforts are being made for scuttling the probe. She alleged that the Chief Minister himself issued statements influencing the investigation officials.

She also submitted the newspapers clippings related to the statements issued by TDP leaders on the murder of her father, which she felt that might sidetrack the investigation, to the CE.

She appealed to the CEO to ensure impartial inquiry by the Special Investigation Team. In her complaint, she also mentioned what she spoke while addressing the media on Wednesday.

The CEO said that a report would be sent to the Central Election Commission on Sunitha’s complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp