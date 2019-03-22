Viveka’s daughter knocks on CEO’s doors seeking fair probe into killing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Sunitha, daughter of former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, called on Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi at the latter’s office at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday and lodged a complaint seeking an impartial probe into the murder of her father.

In her complaint, she mentioned that the developments aftermath the murder of her father give an impression that efforts are being made for scuttling the probe. She alleged that the Chief Minister himself issued statements influencing the investigation officials.

She also submitted the newspapers clippings related to the statements issued by TDP leaders on the murder of her father, which she felt that might sidetrack the investigation, to the CE.

She appealed to the CEO to ensure impartial inquiry by the Special Investigation Team. In her complaint, she also mentioned what she spoke while addressing the media on Wednesday.

The CEO said that a report would be sent to the Central Election Commission on Sunitha’s complaint.