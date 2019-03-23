APSRTC to roll out six Vennela sleeper buses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The cash-strapped Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), which is facing severe competition from private operators, has been adding luxury buses to its fleet in a phased manner to provide a comfortable journey for its passengers during summers.

The corporation is going to introduce six Vennela sleeper air conditioned buses soon on Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad and Amalapuram-Hyderabad routes. A decade ago, the Corporation had introduced semi-sleeper services in the name of ‘Vennela’ for operation on various intra-state and inter-state routes. Now, the same buses have been upgraded into sleeper buses as a majority of the long-distance passengers prefer sleeper coaches over the regular semi-sleep buses, officials said. “We sought suggestions from the public over the introduction of luxury bus services from APSRTC and a majority of them appealed to the Corporation to introduce sleeper services, at affordable prices, on various intra-state and inter-state routes for the convenience of all sections of passengers,” said APSRTC Executive Director (Engineering) A Ramakrishna.

The 12-metre-long sleeper buses, purchased at an estimated cost of `45 lakh, will have the capacity to accommodate 30 passengers. Recently, APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director NV Surendra Babu examined the buses and expressed his satisfaction, he added.

Explaining the salient features of the new services, ED A Ramakrishna said that the buses were equipped with three surveillance cameras. A ‘reverse camera’ has also been installed at the rear side of the bus. The window glasses are very strong but can be broken in case of emergency; hammers have been provided in the bus for emergencies. In addition, USB ports for all berths, LED display boards at the front and rear and individual reading lamps on all 30 berths are there, he said.

