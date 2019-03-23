International cardiac surgical live workshop on congenital heart diseases held at Andhra hospitals

Home Cities Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first international children cardiac surgical live workshop on congenital heart diseases started at Andhra Hospitals on Friday. It was inaugurated by M S K Prasad, BCCI selection committee chairperson.

The two-day workshop is going to address all complex congenital heart diseases, and children with complex tetralogy would get operated.

Cardiac surgeons from various parts of the country will take part in the workshop and watch live rare surgeries being performed. Cardiac surgeon Dr Dilip and Paediatric Cardiologist Dr Vikram of Andhra Hospitals, and Senior Paediatric Cardiac Surgeon Dr Prem from Australia, will lead the teams of England and Australian doctors.

Speaking on the occasion, Andhra Hospitals MD Dr PV Ramana Murthy said, “We have organised 18 cardiac surgical camps for children in association with Healing Little Hearts, a UK-based organisation and we have performed around 800 heart surgeries on children.”

