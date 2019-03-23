Home Cities Vijayawada

Submit report on L&T works, says VMC chief

The civic body chief on Friday toured Machavaram and Maruthi Nagar areas under division number 5 and examined the measures being taken by the officials for maintenance of sanitation.

Published: 23rd March 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 09:22 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upon receiving complaints from the residents over poor connectivity of slopes with major drains, Vijayawada Municipal Commission (VMC) chief M Rama Rao has directed the engineering department officials to submit a report to higher ups of L&T on the officials monitoring the drain works.

The civic body chief on Friday toured Machavaram and Maruthi Nagar areas under division number 5 and examined the measures being taken by the officials for maintenance of sanitation. During his inspection, the locals informed Rama Rao that during the construction of drains, the L&T officials executed the works without removing the UGD pipes. 

Due to this, the drains were choked, causing inconvenience to the locals. Taking note of the issue, he called upon the engineering department officials to submit their grievances in a written form against the public health department officials.  

