Counselling for RTC staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a series of complaints being poured in to Central Complaint Cell (CCC) of APSRTC against the drivers and conductors, including staff of hired buses, Executive Director (Operations) KVRK Prasad has said that the management had decided to organise counselling sessions for undisciplined staff at RTC Training Institute, Vidyadharapuram here on March 28.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, KVRK Prasad said, “In majority of the cases, we found that the staff are behaving rudely with the passengers, resorting to rash driving, entering into heated arguments, failing to provide seating facility for women passengers, being unpunctual and not picking up the passengers near boarding points.”