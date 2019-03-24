Home Cities Vijayawada

Draft action plan for Vijayawada development: Taxpayers Association

Though the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation had drafted proposals to widen the Mahatma Gandhi Road, the project still remained on papers.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Speakers at the roundtable meeting on ‘Development of Vijayawada-Role of MLAs’ organised by the Taxpayers Association (TPA) here on Saturday urged the candidates contesting for three Assembly constituencies to draft a comprehensive action plan for developing Vijayawada. Speaking on the occasion, People’s India secretary JVLN Murthy said Vijayawada has been lagging behind on all fronts especially in terms of improving infrastructure and amenities on par with other metropolitan cities. 

He also pointed out that the inordinate delay in completion of Kanaka Durga flyover has been causing much inconvenience to the commuters entering into the city from Kummaripalem and Bhavanipuram.TPA secretary MV Anjaneyulu underscored the need to develop road infrastructure in the city on par with increasing number of vehicles.

With two flyovers progressing at a snail’s pace (One near Kanaka Durga temple and the other at Benz Circle) and road widening plans being hit by land acquisition, traffic snarls on different arterial roads in the city are increasing day by day.

Though the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) had drafted proposals to widen the Mahatma Gandhi Road, the project still remained on papers. In such scenario, the MLAs should strive for speedy completion of major infrastructure projects, he opined. TPA president V Sambi Reddy, joint secretary Ch Srinivas, treasurer Rama Raju and others also spoke on the occasion.

