Eight-year-old special child reunited with parents in Vijayawada

The railway officials of Vijayawada division on Saturday rescued an eight-year-old girl, who seemed to be mentally imbalanced.

Railway officials hand over Dharani to her parents in Vijayawada.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The railway officials of Vijayawada division on Saturday rescued an eight-year-old girl, who seemed to be mentally imbalanced.

In a press release issued here, the officials said that the girl was identified as Dharani and she was roaming alone on the platform of Yelamanchili station. The girl boarded Tirumala Express at Tuni station alone and alighted at Yelamanchili station.

Upon noticing the girl, passengers at Yelamanchili station, alerted officials RS Mahesh and Ramakrishna. The officials spoke to the girl and enquired about her details. The girl was later restored to her parents. Vijayawada Division Manager R Dhananjayalu congratulated the officials for rescuing the girl.

