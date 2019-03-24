Mystery shrouds death of woman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 25-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Komaravole village in Pamarru mandal on Saturday afternoon.According to Pamarru police, the deceased was identified as B Nagalakshmi, a resident of Kodurupadu village in Bapulapadu mandal.

A few residents of Komaravole noticed the woman’s body near a tree at an agriculture field around 11 am and alerted village heads and police. On receipt of information, the police reached the spot and noticed blood oozing from her nose and ears. After the preliminary investigation, sub-inspector Habeeb Basha confirmed that it was a murder based on the injuries on her head and other parts.

The body was sent to a local government hospital for postmortem. A case under Section 302 of IPC (murder) was registered at Pamarru police station and a team was formed to nab Nagalakshmi’s husband Nagaraju.