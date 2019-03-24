Retired officials of Krishna district to be engaged in poll duties

Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to ensure free and fair elections, both Police and Sainik Welfare departments have requested their retired officers residing in Krishna district to assist the government in making security arrangements. A day after Vijayawada city Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao releasing an open invitation in this regard to all the wings of the police--Law and Order (L&O), Armed Reserve (AR), Excise and Prohibition (E&P), Forest Department and Fire Department, as many as 100 retired officers reportedly showed their interest and enrolled to take part in the election process so far.

Same is the case with the Sainik Welfare Department. “Performing duties during elections needs experience. All the retired officers are experienced and will help in guiding young officers to prevent any untoward incident on the day of polling,” the police commissioner said. The retired officers will be paid by the Election Commission for the number of days they worked for. “We are not going to utilise their services for free.

List of officers enrolled in the special duty program will be sent to State Election Commission for approval. The officers will be paid based on the number of days they work,” Myneni Sampat Kumar, an official from the District Sainik Welfare office, said.The city police commissionerate is responsible for security in six MLA and two MP constituencies. As many as 161 armed mobile forces, 15 flying squads, 12 monitoring teams 44 SI Striking forces, seven ACP special striking forces and five ADCP special striking forces will be deployed.