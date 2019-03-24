Vote for us if you want to see change in society: CPI leader Ramakrishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: If people want to see a change in the society, then they should definitely vote for CPI, CPM, JPS, and BSP combine, which will usher in new-age politics, stressed CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna. Releasing the party election manifesto in Vijayawada on Saturday, he stressed the importance of JSP-Left-BSP alliance in the State politics to make a difference.

“In the last five years, Narendra Modi forgot to keep the promises made to the State. He preferred corporates to the common man. Chandrababu Naidu was no different and he remembered the people only a couple of months before the elections and hurriedly announced sops,” he said.

The Left leader said both ruling TDP and Opposition YSRC are a chip off the same block and are hoodwinking people.

“Aya Ram Gaya Ram trend being witnessed today, clearly shows that there is no difference between the two parties (read TDP and YSRC),” he explained. Ramakrishna said it was reported that an MP candidate of the ruling party has spent `1.3 crore just for filing his nomination. “If people want change, they will vote for us. We are not promising them much, but only those things that are implementable and what people desire,” he added.

