25-year-old drowns at Manginapudi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A weekend picnic trip of five youngsters, to Manginapudi beach in Machilipatnam, turned into a tragedy when one of them drowned while taking a dip in the water.

The deceased youth, identified as Kumar Das (25), had reportedly come to Machilipatnam to spend the weekend with his friends and also attend Pawan Kalyan’s meeting. According to the Machilipatnam police officials, the group of friends, on Sunday morning, decided to spend some time at the beach.

The unfortunate incident happened sometime after they reached the beach, in the afternoon, when they were enjoying a swim in the sea.

Das was caught in the heavy currents and washed away while his friends managed to save themselves. “His friends panicked after the incident but called the police and the locals for help. However, he was found dead in the sea and expert swimmers fished out his body,” said a police official. The deceased belonged to Pamarru mandal.