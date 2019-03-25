BJP heavily relying on social media

Home Cities Vijayawada

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ever since the break up of the TDP and the BJP, the latter has had a rather tough path, politically, to tread in the State. With the saffron party, which has a limited presence in Andhra Pradesh, facing a serious onslaught from all the parties for allegedly reneging on the implementation of bifurcation promises, the regional unit has been relying on the social media to not just defend itself, but also to trounce the allegations levelled. And with Assembly elections just a few days away, its social media wing has become a highly dependable tool for the party to take forward its agenda.

“We have put in place several social media teams. Unlike the major political parties that have engaged private firms to run their social media campaign, ours is completely volunteer-based.No money is involved and our teams work only out of loyalty,” the State Convenor of Social Media wing of BJP-AP, Kanna Nagaraju, explained.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

While the BJP State unit has over a million likes on its Facebook page and just over 40,000 followers on its Twitter account, the social media wing observed that it has one of the highest engagement rates in the State as compared to other parties.

