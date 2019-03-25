Collector inaugurates TB testing unit at old government hospital in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, a testing unit to diagnose Tuberculosis has been inaugurated at Old Government General Hospital of Vijayawada city on Sunday.

The new CB NAAT Testing Unit will issue the report within two hours of the patient giving their blood sample. The diagnosing unit and the lab were inaugurated by Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz.

Before this unit came up, there were TB diagnosing units at the Nuzvid area hospital, Machilipatnam GGH, and the New GGH, Vijayawada.

“As per the district records, there are around 7,000 TB patients across the district, and the officers are taking note of each patient and their medical condition. For eradication of TB from our district, a full medical course is being provided to the patients through the direct observation of therapy (DOTs) provider. People who are suffering from cough for more than two weeks should undergo tests of TB at these centres for early detection and cure,” said Collector Md Imtiaz.

