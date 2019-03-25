CPI-Jana Sena tussle resolved

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The differences between CPI and JSP over seat-sharing got resolved after discussions, with the Left party accepting the offer of JSP — Gannavaram— in place of Nuzvid. CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna on Sunday night announced the name of Syed Afsar for Gannavaram Assembly. Syed Afsar will file his nomination on Monday.

Afsar is AIYF State president and party minority cell State convener. The conflict over the seat-sharing arose when Jana Sena, which promised Vijayawada LS seat in place of Nuzvid, went back on its promise and announced the party candidate for Vijayawada MP seat.