Gadde Ramamohan Rao faces tough fight in Vijayawada East segment

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A tough battle is on the cards for incumbent TDP MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao in East constituency where he is pitted against candidates from YSR Congress, Jana Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and an independent from AP Backward Class Federation.

However, banking on his development activities and party support, Ramamohan Rao is confident of retaining his seat and equalling the record set by Vangaveeti Ratna Kumari. But, it is not going to be easy for those who win the elections, considering the multiple problems in the constituency, especially at Krishna Lanka, Patamata, Balaji Nagar, Chalasani Nagar, Bethlehem Nagar, Auto Nagar and APIIC Colony, largely inhabited by poor and middle-class sections. The constituency also boasts of at least 25 parks, but, most of them are in a state of decay due to poor maintenance. Traffic issues, poor drainage system, besides garbage menace are the other issues plaguing the constituency.

"We have to put up with poor infrastructure and irregular drinking water supply on the hill slopes which have been left unaddressed for several years," said Morla Lakshmi, a resident of Karmika Nagar. Even though several representations were made to the sitting MLA, no action had been taken so far, she lamented.

D Victor Babu, a resident of Bethlehem Nagar, questioned the delay in construction of a proper underground drainage system. “They know that the locality is a breeding ground for mosquitoes and people often fall victim to vector-borne diseases,” he says, adding that he was not interested in casting his vote this time.

“People are fed up with false promises made by the TDP and they are hoping that the YSRCP will implement the welfare schemes if it is voted to power,’’ said YSRCP candidate Boppana interacting with TNIE during his poll campaign.

Explaining his vision for the development of the constituency, Bopanna said that he would focus on fulfilling the long-pending demands in the constituency and improving amenities. “We are explaining to the people merits of Navaratnalu scheme announced by party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he added.

Ramamohan Rao said, "I am hopeful that people will once again vote for me considering the development works I have undertaken in my constituency."

He claimed that development works worth Rs 470 crore were taken up in his constituency in the last five years.

A fiercely contested landscape

Prominent leaders like Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga (1985-89), Nadendla Bhaskar Rao (1978-83), Kota Srinivas Rao (1999-2004) and Adusumilli Jai Prakasha Rao (1983-85) served as MLAs from Vijayawada East.

As per the Delimitation Orders (1967), Vijayawada East (Assembly constituency) was formed

As per the Delimitation Orders (2008), the constituency covers Vijayawada (Urban) mandal (Part), Municipal Corporation.