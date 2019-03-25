Media monitoring panel to keep tab on social media campaign

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has said that candidates, who are campaigning on social media, will have to follow the rules and regulations prescribed for electronic media. The candidates also have to get the approval from Media Certification Monitoring Committee.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that flying squads are tracking the expenses incurred by the candidates and warned of registering cases against those who violate the poll code.

The Collector asked all the candidates to provide their social media account details while filing nominations. The Media Certification Monitoring Committee at both district and State level should certify the content the candidate wants to post on social media. Imtiaz said that the candidates should also show the expenses incurred on ads being circulated on social media, in the election expenditure. The Collector said that over 50 flying squads and 50 video surveillance teams were keeping a strict vigil to check cases of poll code violations.