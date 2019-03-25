‘Parayanam’ on April 6

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam is going to organise Akhanda Lalitha Sahasranama Parayanam and Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam to mark Ugadi, said temple executive officer V Koteswaramma.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, Koteswaramma said special rituals will commence from 3 am on April 6 and continue till the morning of April 7.

“We are expecting a huge number of devotees to participate in the rituals. The rituals will be conducted in a phased manner in order to manage the crowd.

Interested devotees can participate in the ritual by enrolling at the information centre down the hill shrine, or they can contact the temple’s toll-free number 18004259099,” she said, adding that the devotees taking part in the ritual would be offered drinking water and prasadam.