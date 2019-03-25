Home Cities Vijayawada

Vigilance sleuths seize 12 lorries

According to the V&E officials, the seized lorries belong to B V R Bricks and were transporting material without waybills.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise raid conducted by Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials at Agiripalli on Sunday, 12 lorries transporting gravels and sand without proper bills and permission from the concerned revenue department officials, were seized.

Acting upon a tip, sleuths of vigilance department stopped the vehicles at Agiripalli check post. “When the drivers failed to produce papers related to the load in their vehicles, we seized them and sent them to the revenue office,” said the officials.

