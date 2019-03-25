Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada railway station gets gold rating for its green initiative 

The station boasts of 100 per cent LED lighting, five stars rated fans, pumps and motors and solar water heating systems.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada railway station

Vijayawada railway station. (File photo| IRCTC-CO.in)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Vijayawada railway station, one of the busiest railway junctions in the country, has received the Gold Rating by the Indian Green Building Council.

Council Chairman Meka Vijaya Sai presented the gold rating shield to Divisional Railway Manager R Dhananjayulu on Monday.

The IGBC-CII, with the support of the Environment Directorate of Indian Railways, developed the Green Railway Stations Rating System to facilitate the adoption of green concepts, thereby reduce the adverse environmental impact due to station operation and maintenance and also enhance the overall commuter experience, a railway release said.

The rating system helps to address national priorities like water conservation, handling of waste, energy efficiency, reduced used of fossil fuel, lesser dependence on the usage of virgin materials and health and well being of occupants, it said.

The DRM said that Vijayawada Railway Station was ranked fourth in the Indian Railways for cleanliness among A-1 category stations.

He exhorted the officers and staff to strive for achieving platinum rating next year.

The station boasts of 100 per cent LED lighting, five stars rated fans, pumps and motors and solar water heating systems.

The IGBC chairman asked the railways to improve green cover at the station from 22 to 50 per cent.

The DRM gave away awards to officers and staff who contributed to achieving the gold rating.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada railway station Indian Green Building Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp