Will Congress eat into YSRC vote bank to benefit TDP in elections?

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Congress, which has announced candidates for all the 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, is yet to intensify its election campaign. Despite not having any formal pre-poll pact with the ruling TDP in the State, the party is expected to have a friendly battle with the yellow party at least in some constituencies, if not all.

The TDP is likely to benefit indirectly if the Congress is able to eat into the YSRC vote bank, which belonged to the grand old party before the 2014 elections. The Congress leadership is confident that its vote share will increase considerably as compared to the last elections, when it was merely 1-1.5 per cent.

As compared to the last Assembly elections, this year the Congress lineup does not have many known faces, except a few such as N Raghuveera Reddy, Sake Sailajanath, Kamalamma. MM Pallam Raju, Chinta Mohan, Kanumuri Bapiraju and JD Salem will be contesting the Lok Sabha seats in the State.

“The Congress had never expected that it would get completely washed out in the 2014 elections. Several of the former MLAs and MPs, who were loyal to the party at the time, had contested. Now, none of the major players of the past is confident of winning. Hence, they decided to either keep away from the polls or quit the party in favour of greener pastures,” a senior leader in the party observed.

Some leaders, including K Surya Prakash Reddy and Kishore Chandra Deo (who were pegged as hardcore Congress), were hoping for a tie up with the TDP (just like during Telangana elections), but when the plan did not pan out–and with the grand old party deciding to go on its own, they quit and joined the ruling party instead.

“Most importantly, Congress has no issue at hand to fight the elections. Though it has been consistent in its demand for the Special Category Status to the State, the issue got hijacked by Chandrababu Naidu just before the elections. His talks with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the name of non-BJP alliance and pre-poll pact sent wrong signals that the party is sailing with the TDP in the State, though there was no such thing,” explained another senior leader of the party from the State.

Meanwhile, the Congress’ ‘reluctance’ to effectively cash in on the ‘anti-incumbency’ factor seems to have strengthened the rumours that the party has an understanding with the TDP. However, Congress leaders deny the same but admit that Naidu bypassing State unit of the party and dealing with Rahul Gandhi directly has had an adverse impact on its prospects in Andhra Pradesh.