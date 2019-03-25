Home Cities Vijayawada

YSRC’s Jagan Anna Kanuka kick starts

Published: 25th March 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: When political parties are holding public meetings as part of their electioneering, the YSRC has begun ‘Jagan Anna Kanuka’, its brand new approach to campaigning where the MLA candidates reach out to voters at their doorsteps.

With the high-pitched campaign that kicked off on Sunday, the YSRC aims to take its message and ‘navaratnalu’ to each and every household in Andhra Pradesh. The MLA candidates launched it by holding meetings with mandal in-charges and booth conveners to explain the activities that will be undertaken under the campaign.

The meeting was followed by door-to-door outreach and distribution of ‘Jagan Anna Kanuka’ bags with each one containing campaign materials for 20 households--20 door stickers, 20 table calendars and a badge for the respective booth committee member--and a ‘margadarshika’ (guideline document).

The booth conveners and committee members will form a 2-3 member team and reach out to every elector, explaining them the ‘navaratnalu’ promises and how they will benefit their family members.

