Chandrababu Naidu vows to enhance pension to Rs 3,000

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced enhancement of social security pension from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per month and reduce the age limit to 60 years from the existing 65 years for beneficiaries. The TDP supremo had increased the pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 in January this year.

While interacting with party cadre via teleconference and while addressing the gatherings at Satyavedu in Chittoor district, Venkatagiri, Sullurpet and Gudur in Nellore district, Kondapi and Ongole in Krishna district on Monday, Naidu remarked that the electoral battle in the State was between the TDP and the TRS and not the YSR Congress, which, he described, as a mask of the TRS.

He alleged that his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao was eyeing to wrest the properties of Andhra and hatching a conspiracy with YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy to deprive the State of its rightful share.“AP has a rightful share in the assets of undivided State in Hyderabad worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

Instead of paying heed to our request to give our due, KCR has sent Rs 1,000 crore to YSRC to fight elections,” he alleged.“KCR is conspiring to rule AP and using YSRC to fulfil his desire. Is your blood not boiling? Shall we fight against KCR or not?,” Naidu asked the gathering.

He further challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KCR and YSRC to remove masks and contest unitedly. Taking a dig at former Union minister D Purandeswari, Naidu said while she was contesting on BJP ticket, her husband Venkateswara Rao was with the YSRC. Lamenting falling values in politics, he said the husband and wife were justifying their allegiance to different political parties.