First transgender in electoral battle sees need for political change

Published: 26th March 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tamanna, the transgender woman who filed nomination from Mangalagiri | EXPRESS

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tamanna Simhadri, a 34-year-old transgender woman who has filed nomination papers as an independent candidate from Mangalagiri constituency of Guntur district, has become the first third gender to plunge into the electoral battle of the AP legislative assembly elections post bifurcation. In a chat with TNIE, she asserted that people were looking for change in politics, and said she was quite confident of her victory.

When asked about her entry into politics and why she filed her nomination as an independent candidate, she said she considered herself a ‘sanyasini’ (monk) who will work for the good of people around her.
“I will be available for the people of Mangalagiri 24/7, and will do my best to solve their issues, if they elect me as their representative. I had first sought the MLA ticket from Janasena Party, but after they refused, I decided to contest as an independent candidate.”

She asserted that she did not support nepotism. Products of nepotism went around making fake promises to people, she said. “What has Lokesh done for the people? He is contesting from Mangalagiri only to grab as much land as he can and sit idle and eat for ages.

He doesn’t know to speak Telugu properly, he doesn’t know what poverty looks like, he doesn’t even know what farmers’ struggle means. How can he represent the people and do good for them?,” she said.

Tamanna Simhadri, a native of Vijayawada city, did her graduation from Indira Gandhi Open University. She stays in Vijayawada city and works for the development of the third gender community.“I don’t have any assets.

All I have in my bank account is `50,000. I will campaign on foot and walk to each household. I am confident that people will support me and help me emerge victorious in these elections. I will work for their good round the clock and serve my constituency well. I do not have a family or children. I do not have anybody to save money earned through corruption for, like Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh,” she added.

