‘Gold’ rating for Vijayawada Railway Station

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Railway Station was awarded a ‘Gold’ rating by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) R Dhananjayulu received the IGB councils’ ‘Gold’ rating Shield from IGBC (Amaravati Chapter) Chairperson Vijaya Sai Meka at Divisional Conference Hall here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhananjayulu lauded the efforts of the staff instrumental in achieving this feat. He called upon the field staff and branch officers to work hard and strive to achieve the ‘Platinum’ rating for the railway station next year. The station stood 4th for maintaining cleanliness among the A1 Category stations of the Indian Railways consecutively for the years 2017 and 2018, he said.

IGBC (Amaravati Chapter) Chairperson Vijaya Sai Meka said that the rating was a big achievement and the staff must continue to make efforts in order to achieve the ‘Platinum’ rating next year. The hardwork done by the railways could clearly be seen as with the installation of LED lights, fans (BEE 5-star rated), pumps and motors, solar water heating systems etc, he said.