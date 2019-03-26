Gold worth Rs 1.4 crore seized in Jaggayapet

By Express News Service

Strike Force police seized gold ornaments worth around Rs 1.4 crore being transported in a car at Garikapadu village check post of Jaggayapet mandal. According to Jaggayapet police, during a regular vehicle check on Monday morning, a car on its way to Vijayawada, bearing the registration number AP16 EP 2667, was intercepted by the police.

The gold ornaments, which were found in a bag, were later handed over to the concerned election returning officer. “There were two people in the car. They were unable to produce the purchase bills of the ornaments. A case has been registered against the two,” said Jaggayapet police, adding that the incident was also referred to the officials of election department.