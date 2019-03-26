It’s time to send Modi home, says Sitaram Yechury

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said governments in the State and at the Centre have failed to live up to the expectations of the people and stressed the need for a change of leadership.

Addressing public meeting in Vijayawada on Monday after party candidate Ch Babu Rao filed his nomination for Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency, he said time has come for sending Narendra Modi, the self-proclaimed ‘Chowkidar’ of the country, home as he failed to do his job. “As citizens of the country, it is your responsibility to remove the non-performer,” he urged the gathering. ​

The CPM leader cautioned people against continuing Modi sarkar in the country and said if it was allowed to continue, secular and democratic India would cease to exist. “Instead of giving 10 crore jobs, the Modi government took away existing jobs, resulting in the rise of unemployment.

Farmers were pushed into distress. It was not the common man but corporates who benefited in the last five years and all that the people got was debt burden,” he explained and urged people to vote for an alternative government. Stating that Chandrababu Naidu was no different from Modi, the communist leader recalled his advice to Naidu during 2014 elections not to sail with the BJP.

“Naidu said the TDP and the BJP together will do good to the State. But we have seen what good it was. Because of Chandrababu Naidu, the State lost Special Category Status,” he remarked. Stressing the need for an alternative in Andhra Pradesh, Yechury said there was no better alternative than Left, JSP and BSP combination. “For the first time in the last 20 years I have seen tremendous public support. We all have seen negligence attitude of previously elected representatives. There is none better than Babu Rao to raise your issues and voice your concerns,” he told people.