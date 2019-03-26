Home Cities Vijayawada

Jagan’s sister Sharmila goes ballistic at Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan

Taking up the responsibility of campaigning is not new to the young daughter of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Published: 26th March 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

YS Sharmila, sister of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By P Hareesh
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YS Sharmila, sister of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will join her brother in the election campaign from March 29. She will start her campaign from Mangalagiri, where IT Minister and Nara scion Lokesh is contesting. This is the third time that Sharmila is hitting the road in support of her brother.

Taking up the responsibility of campaigning is not new to the young daughter of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. When Jagan was lodged in prison for 16 months in illegal assets cases, Sharmila steered the party to victory in the 2012 by-elections in united AP to the seats vacated by MLAs who shifted loyalties to the YSRC, which was floated by Jagan after the death of Rajasekhara Reddy.In her maiden campaign trial itself, Sharmila and her mother YS Vijayamma had managed to get 16 of the 18 Assembly seats and the lone MP seat in the by-election.

“I will start my campaign from Mangalagiri on March 29. The details of the campaign schedule will be out soon,’’ Sharmila announced on Monday and added that her mother Vijayamma will also be party’s campaigner but her route will be different.  

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Even before starting the campaign, Sharmila launched a scathing attack on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Comparing the governments of  YS Rajasekhara Reddy and the present one, Sharmila said Naidu failed to live up to the expectations of the people. Sharmila targeted Naidu for his “misgovernance” and Lokesh for his “incapability” as a minister.

Youth from Hyderabad nabbed for abusive comments against YSRC leader Sharmila
A youth from Hyderabad who allegedly posted derogatory comments against Sharmila was nabbed by Cyberabad police. The accused has been identified as Harish. According to police, a YSRC activist lodged a complaint with Raidurgam police seeking action against the derogatory content posted on various social media sites. Based on the IP address and other technical evidences, the youth was nabbed on Monday and the mobile phone he had used for posting was also reportedly seized.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Sharmila YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Nara Chandrababu Naidu Nara Lokesh Pawan Kalyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp