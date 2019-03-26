Jagan’s sister Sharmila goes ballistic at Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YS Sharmila, sister of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will join her brother in the election campaign from March 29. She will start her campaign from Mangalagiri, where IT Minister and Nara scion Lokesh is contesting. This is the third time that Sharmila is hitting the road in support of her brother.

Taking up the responsibility of campaigning is not new to the young daughter of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. When Jagan was lodged in prison for 16 months in illegal assets cases, Sharmila steered the party to victory in the 2012 by-elections in united AP to the seats vacated by MLAs who shifted loyalties to the YSRC, which was floated by Jagan after the death of Rajasekhara Reddy.In her maiden campaign trial itself, Sharmila and her mother YS Vijayamma had managed to get 16 of the 18 Assembly seats and the lone MP seat in the by-election.

“I will start my campaign from Mangalagiri on March 29. The details of the campaign schedule will be out soon,’’ Sharmila announced on Monday and added that her mother Vijayamma will also be party’s campaigner but her route will be different.

Even before starting the campaign, Sharmila launched a scathing attack on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Comparing the governments of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and the present one, Sharmila said Naidu failed to live up to the expectations of the people. Sharmila targeted Naidu for his “misgovernance” and Lokesh for his “incapability” as a minister.

Youth from Hyderabad nabbed for abusive comments against YSRC leader Sharmila

A youth from Hyderabad who allegedly posted derogatory comments against Sharmila was nabbed by Cyberabad police. The accused has been identified as Harish. According to police, a YSRC activist lodged a complaint with Raidurgam police seeking action against the derogatory content posted on various social media sites. Based on the IP address and other technical evidences, the youth was nabbed on Monday and the mobile phone he had used for posting was also reportedly seized.