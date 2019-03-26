Home Cities Vijayawada

Pawan Kalyan seeks vote for change, targets TDP and YSR Congress

 Describing Jana Sena and its allies as agents of change, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has called upon the people of the State to vote for change. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Describing Jana Sena and its allies as agents of change, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has called upon the people of the State to vote for change. Addressing election meetings at Guntur West, East, Prathipadu, and Vemuru in Guntur districts on Monday, Pawan lambasted both the YSRC and TDP for “conspiring” against his party. “Politics is not the future of either Jagan Mohan Reddy or Lokesh alone and it is for the future of the people,” he said addressing the public in Guntur.

Reacting sharply to the remarks made against him by YSRC, he said he came to politics for young people and wish to give a bright future to the youth. Playing the local card, he said unlike the TDP and YSRC MP candidates, Jana Sena candidate is ‘local guy’ with a grasp on the people’s problems. The Jana Sena chief focused his attention more on the TDP during his speeches in Guntur.

Accusing Naidu of making Guntur more dirty instead of developed, he said unlike the TDP chief, the Jana Sena will never make empty promises. “I will not buy votes like Naidu before elections by offering `2,500 in the name of pensions. I believed that the TDP would do good to the State with its experience, but in the end, it betrayed us. For confronting it, it created problems for the JSP,” he said. 

In Vemuru, he alleged that YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Naidu tried to destroy the his elder brother Chiranjeevi’s Praja Rajyam Party in 2009. “People have seen through their dramas and conspiracies will not work against me. The BJP, TDP, and YSRC are conspiring to defeat me. I dare them to do what they want,” he said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp