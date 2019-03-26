Home Cities Vijayawada

Polavaram: Act amendment illegal, says counsel

The decision would force the financially crippled State to bear the cost of the project after the said date, as the Centre would renounce the execution of the project too.

Published: 26th March 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Public Interest Litigation filed by Congress Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao, challenging the decision of the Central government to bear the cost of Polavaram Project till April 1, 2014, came up for hearing before a division bench headed by Chief Justice of AP HC on Monday.

KVP Ramachandra Rao's counsel DV Sitharam Murthy contended and argued that the impugned memo, dated September 30, 2016, issued by the Central government, brings about an amendment to Section 90 (2) and (4) of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 (Act 6 of 2014) which is illegal, incompetent in excess of jurisdiction and unconstitutional.

Rao’s counsel contended that the parliamentary power to enact a reorganisation law under Article 3 and Article 4 of the Constitution of India, is plenary and unfettered. A law enacted under these articles is assigned a special status. It was further contended that NITI Aayog is not a body created by or under a statute. It was created by a resolution of the Cabinet and vested with the duty to advise Central Government in inter-sectoral and inter-departmental issues to accelerate implementation of development agenda. This does not empower it to advise the Central government to violate a decision of the Union Cabinet, or act in contravention of the parliamentary legislation. 

Murthy argued that the declaration of the Polavaram Project as National Project was specifically insisted upon and complied with by the Central government to give a statutory status to it. This was to ensure that the subsequent executive decisions of the State and Centre do not result in a compromise, defeating the objectives of designating the project as a national project.

Limiting Central funding to the project till April 1, 2014, was contrary to salient aspects of the scheme, the Counsel of the petitioner pointed out. It was argued that the passing on of the burden to the State is contrary to the scheme of the Central Government and to the mandate under Sections 90 of the Act, 2014. The assistant solicitor general appeared for the Central government and the government pleader, who appeared for the State, curiously submitted that they were sailing along with the Central government. The statement raised eyebrows, which made the government pleader request an adjournment to file a counter affidavit. The matter was posted to April 8 for further hearing.

