Where were you after 2014 padayatra? TDP asks Sharmila

YS Sharmila, sister of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders, particularly its women leaders, raised serious objections to the remarks made by YSRC leader Sharmila against the TDP government and asked her where she was all these years after taking out padayatra in the State before 2014 elections. Soon after Sharmila’s press conference in Vijayawada, the TDP leaders one after another came before the media at the Grievance Hall on Tuesday and launched a scathing attack on her by giving point-to-point replies to all the issues raised by her.

TDP leaders including Panchumarthi Anuradha, Sadineni Yamini Sarma, Divya Vani and YVB Rajendra Prasad came down heavily on Sharmila for her criticism against the TDP government, party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh.

Alleging that it was her brother and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who pledged the interests of the State including the Special Category Status (SCS) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TDP leaders said that Sharmila should confront her brother for that and not the TDP.

Taking exception to her remarks that Naidu created job only for his son, the TDP leaders said  Sharmila should understand that departments administered by Lokesh had got 106 national and international awards.

They asked why the Telangana Minister KTR, who also looked after the same departments in that State, failed to get awards.

