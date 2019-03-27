Actor Mohan Babu, son join YSR Congress

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Film actor and former Rajya Sabha member Mohan Babu, who had recently raised a banner of revolt against the TDP government in the State for not releasing fee reimbursement dues to his educational institutions, joined the YSRC on Tuesday.

Mohan Babu along with his son Manchu Vishnu met YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad and joined the Opposition party. Jagan welcomed Mohan Babu into the party by offering him the party stole (kanduva).

Speaking to reporters later, Mohan Babu said he was not aspiring any post, but joined the YSRC as it is the only party that works for the interests of the State. Reacting on the recent protests demanding release of fee reimbursement dues to his educational institutions by the government, Mohan Babu reiterated that his educational institutions were yet to get `19 crore. “If I am proved wrong, I will give back the entire amount that my educational institutions received from the government till now,’’ he said.Naidu had assured to release the fee reimbursement amount every three months, but he failed to do so.

“I had to sell my assets and also use my own resources to run the education institutions and give salaries to employees,’’ he said and added that his education institutions in Uppal in Telangana are running without any violations. “We do not have any dues from Telangana government. I am saying this without any fear (of Telangana government),’’ Mohan Babu said. The veteran actor predicted a clean sweep for the YSRC in the elections.