APSRTC bags two national awards for effective operation

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has bagged two national awards from Association of Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) for its performance in effective operation of vehicles in Vijayawada city.

APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director NV Surendra Babu received the awards from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan at the 63rd Annual Celebrations of ASRTU, that were held at Gulmohar Habitat World, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, NV Surendra Babu said that after receiving the two national awards, the corporation’s responsibility had increased immensely.

“After bifurcation, the Corporation has won a total of eight awards — four in 2014-15, two in 2016-17 and two in 2018-19,” he said.

NV Surendra Babu then lauded the efforts of the corporation employees towards winning the national awards.